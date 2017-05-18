Jason Chaffetz Resigning From Congress Effective Now?

Apparently it's all been too much fun, so Jason Chaffetz will vacate his congressional seat in June.

But not before this:

I won't make you suffer through the full fourteen-minute hypocrisy extravaganza from last night's Tucker Carlson show, but you really oughtta play that video above, so you know the moment at which Congressman Jason Chaffetz made absolutely sure Satan would save a place for him in Hell's Hypocrite's Hall next to moralist Bill O'Reilly.

After applauding the choice of Robert Mueller as Special Counsel in the Russia investigation, Chaffetz worried that he didn't know what the scope of Mueller's investigation would be, and that Mueller would be silent to the press while investigating the White House during what could be a months' long investigation.

CHAFFETZ: And what I worry, is that the Democrats are going to politically exploit this, on a daily drum beat, making up theories, making up stories, you know, trying to get someone to grab on to a piece of meat, and say "all this is true," you know, when you don't have the definitive word from somebody who is gonna be essentially silent, over the next, I don't know, six months? Two years?

Gosh, Jason, maybe we should get Hillary Clinton and Planned Parenthood's Cecile Richards out here to allay your fears.

And the very next morning?

Right decision. If you don’t’ want to investigate Trump abuse of power, leave Congress. Others will soon follow. https://t.co/qUj59KVRUx — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) May 18, 2017

And if you want to watch Chaffetz squirm because it isn't Tucker Carlson interviewing him,

here. It takes four tries to get Chaffetz to say Trump shouldn't have hired Flynn.

“In retrospect knowing what we know now, he probably shouldn’t have.” @jasoninthehouse on if Flynn should’ve been hired in the first place pic.twitter.com/xHoZnQwYb8 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 18, 2017

Buh bye, Jason.