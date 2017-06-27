Jason Chaffetz: Congress Would Be Happier With $2500/Month Housing Allowance

While average Americans wait to see if they will have health insurance next month, "retiring" member of Congress and "I can't investigate Hillary Clinton so bye" Republican Jason Chaffetz has a helpful suggestion as the door hits his buttocks.

The taxpayers should give each member of Congress $2500 a MONTH for housing in Washington DC!

Chaffetz doesn't think there's an environment for a congressional pay raise, but this is the equivalent of a $30,000 a year raise. $30,000 is nearly double what is considered "the poverty line," you know, what people who will LOSE THEIR OBAMACARE make in a year.

I am totally not making this up. The Hill:

“Washington, D.C., is one of the most expensive places in the world, and I flat-out cannot afford a mortgage in Utah, kids in college and a second place here in Washington, D.C.,” Chaffetz said. “I think a $2,500 housing allowance would be appropriate and a real help to have at least a decent quality of life in Washington if you’re going to expect people to spend hundreds of nights a year here. ... “There are dozens upon dozens of members living in their offices, and I don’t know how healthy that is long term.” While Chaffetz said $174,000 a year is a “handsome” congressional salary, he explained that subsidizing lawmakers’ housing costs in the pricey D.C. metro area could actually save taxpayer dollars. If he had a proper home in Washington rather than a cot in his office, Chaffetz said, he wouldn’t need to fly home every week on the taxpayers’ dime, and his wife, Julie, could visit more often.

Here's what Jason Chaffetz doesn't suggest for members of Congress:

1. An hour commute, which many DC workers have. Washington DC is the second longest average commute time in the nation. (And many residents spend half their income on rent.)

2. Roommates. C'mon Jason, haven't you seen Alpha House? Four Senators sharing a townhouse? They're Republicans, even!

3. Quitting Congress and becoming a lobbyist. Oh wait, Jason has TOTALLY considered that one. Herbalife or Big Pharma, Inc. or the Military Industrial Complex or the GUN LOBBY will put your kids through school and pay for two mortgages, no problemo!

I get it that Jason is worried that only millionaires will take the financial hit that PUBLIC SERVICE requires. But Citizens United fixed all that, didn't it? Unlimited corporate money?

Why sleep in your office when you could sleep at your campaign headquarters? Do you think the completely hogtied by Republicans Federal Election Commission would stop you from having a DC campaign HQ complete with gourmet kitchen and sunken bath, paid for by dark money? If so, you're adorable.

How do you feel about your congressional cleaning staff's housing, Jason?

Raising the minimum wage?

Have you given up your iPhone yet?