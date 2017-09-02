Jason Chaffetz Town Hall Filled With Over 1000 Angry Constituents

Jason Chaffetz is having a rough week, capped off with an angry town hall meeting tonight with the venue filled to capacity and more chanting outside.

First, he was called to the principal's Trump's office, but couldn't talk about Congressional oversight while he was there.

Then he had to stop what he was doing and join together with Rep. Elijah Cummings to slap Kellyanne Conway's grubby little hands after her Ivanka plug.

And now his town hall. Let the tweets speak for themselves:

Inside the room: Police say they're at a capacity of about 1,000. More still waiting outside. pic.twitter.com/fMF2IAtZdr — Eric Bradner (@ericbradner) February 10, 2017

At the #Chaffetz town hall, loud boos inside that hundreds of protesters outside aren't allowed to fill these back seats: pic.twitter.com/WYhIk6cLot — Eric Bradner (@ericbradner) February 10, 2017

#Chaffetz is on stage starting now. Again, police say about 1,000 inside -- hundreds loudly protesting outside who couldn't get in. — Eric Bradner (@ericbradner) February 10, 2017

Chaffetz tries to cool the crowd down after shouts he didn't answer the first question. "Relax, relax," #Chaffetz says. The crowd boos. — Eric Bradner (@ericbradner) February 10, 2017

About this turnout: The first dozen people I interviewed at the #Chaffetz town hall said they'd never been to one before. — Eric Bradner (@ericbradner) February 10, 2017

HUGE cheers -- then a "do your job!" chant -- when #Chaffetz is asked why he's not conducting oversight on Trump to match Clinton's. pic.twitter.com/CfzUgKbJeH — Eric Bradner (@ericbradner) February 10, 2017

Auditorium for Cong Chaffetz Town hall packed. Police say 1000 outside. Now chanting, "You work for us!" @UtahIndivisible @IndivisibleTeam pic.twitter.com/R9iDakiWrZ — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) February 10, 2017

Keep in mind that this is in UTAH. I'm just saying.

Resist, then persist.

UPDATE: There is a live stream here.

UPDATE 2: They're not loving Betsy DeVos, either.

.@jasoninthehouse says if you don’t like Betsy DeVos then you’ll like his bill to defund Dept of Education. CROWD BOOS. #utpol — Kyle (@heydudekyle) February 10, 2017

UPDATE 3: This just happened.