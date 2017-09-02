Jason Chaffetz Town Hall Filled With Over 1000 Angry Constituents

By Karoli Kuns
41 min ago by Scarce
up

Jason Chaffetz is having a rough week, capped off with an angry town hall meeting tonight with the venue filled to capacity and more chanting outside.

First, he was called to the principal's Trump's office, but couldn't talk about Congressional oversight while he was there.

Then he had to stop what he was doing and join together with Rep. Elijah Cummings to slap Kellyanne Conway's grubby little hands after her Ivanka plug.

And now his town hall. Let the tweets speak for themselves:

Keep in mind that this is in UTAH. I'm just saying.

Resist, then persist.

UPDATE: There is a live stream here.

UPDATE 2: They're not loving Betsy DeVos, either.

UPDATE 3: This just happened.

