Jason Chaffetz Says Joe Biden Didn't Thank Trump Enough

Jason Chaffetz had a job of investigating Hillary Clinton to affect the 2016 election. He was chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. He also ran in 2016 for re-election to his own House seat.
But when Donald Trump won the election, Jason Chaffetz didn't want to be chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee any more. He couldn't wait two years to get out of the Congress and go work for Fox News. He quit his House seat on June 30 of 2017.
And now he gets paid by Fox to spout this BS. (Transcript via Media Matters):
Donald Trump thanked Hillary Clinton for GRACIOUSLY CONCEDING THE ELECTION, Jason.