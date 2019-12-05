Winter Donation Drive

After Disclaimers, Tucker Carlson Confirms He Truly Is On Team Russia -- For Real!

He's kidding, he's not kidding, he's joking, it's not a joke. This time it seems pretty clear Tucker is simpatico with Russia.
By NewsHound Ellen

Last week, Tucker Carlson claimed he was joking when he told a guest he sides with Russia over Ukraine. Last night, Carlson told another guest, “I think we should probably take the side of Russia if we have to choose between Russia and Ukraine." There was not even a hint of humor.

Vox explains Carlson’s comments of last week:

During a segment about impeachment with former Hillary Clinton adviser Richard Goodstein, Carlson questioned why Americans should even care that President Donald Trump used hundreds of millions of dollars of military aid to leverage Ukraine into investigating his political rivals in the first place. Goodstein responded by noting that “people are dying on the front lines” there. (More than 13,000 people have died as a result of the conflict so far.)

[…]

“Why do I care what is going on in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia?!” Carlson said. “And I’m serious. Why do I care? Why shouldn’t I root for Russia? Which I am.

1 week ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

At the end of his show, perhaps under pressure from Fox News management, Carlson announced, “Of course, I’m joking,” about rooting for Russia over Ukraine. He said he was merely “mocking the obsession” with Russia.

Well, Tucker were you lying then or were you lying last night? This is what he said in a friendly chat with Rep. Jim Jordan:

CARLSON: So, I mean,I should say, for the record, I'm totally opposed to these sanctions, and I don't think that we should be at war with Russia, and I think we should probably take the side of Russia if we have to choose between Russia and Ukraine. That is my view.

I’m gonna go with two-out-of-three and say either that Carlson really does side with Russia over Ukraine (though he hasn’t said why) or he just wants to say what he thinks Donald Trump and/or Carlson’s white nationalist fan base want to hear.


↓ Story continues below ↓

Watch Carlson reveal he was either lying last week or last night above, from the December 2, 2019 Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Published with permission of NewsHounds.us

