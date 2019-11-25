Tucker Carlson Brags That He's On Team Russia

Tucker Carlson showed on Monday night just how stupid and ignorant he is, as he swore fealty to his stupid, ignorant compromised Dear Leader.

"Why do I care what is going on in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia?" Carlson asked. "I'm serious. Why shouldn't I root for Russia?"

He added, "Which by the way I am."

So here's where I give Tucker a little lesson on Russia and Ukraine, courtesy of Fiona Hill and Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, who just testifed two weeks ago. This is, apparently too distant for Tucker to hold in his tiny little aggrieved pinhead.

Here, Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch explains patiently why Tucker should care about the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, from her deposition transcript:

Because of Ukraine's geostrategic position bordering Russia on its east, the warm waters of the oil-rich Black Sea to its south, and four NATO allies to its west, it is critical to the security of the United States that Ukraine remain free and democratic, and that it continue to resist Russian expansionism. Russia's purported annexation of Crimea, its invasion of Eastern Ukraine, and its de facto control over the Sea of Azov, make clear Russia's malign intentions towards Ukraine. If we aIlow Russia's actions to stand we will set a precedent that the United States wilt regret for decades to come. So supporting Ukraine's integration into Europe and combating Russia' s efforts to destablize Ukraine have anchored our policy since the Ukrainian people protested the Maidan in 2014 and demanded to be a part of Europe and live according to the rule of 1aw. That was U.S. policy when I became ambassador in August 2016, and it was reaffirmed as that policy as the policy of the current administration in early 2017.

In case Tucker can't read, I'll summarize. Ukraine's position between Europe and Russia, and its border on the Black Sea means that it is critical to OUR national security. Ours, Tucker.

And here we have Fiona Hill explaining in her opening statement that United States' support for Ukraine is national policy.

Ukraine is a valued partner of the United States, and it plays an important role in our national security. And as I told this Committee last month, I refuse to be part of an effort to legitimize an alternate narrative that the Ukrainian government is a U.S. adversary, and that Ukraine—not Russia—attacked us in 2016.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Let me repeat it slowly for Tucker: Ukraine is a strategic partner in OUR national security.

That's why he should care. As for his declaration that he's on Team Russia, it's just another piece of evidence that Fox News serves as American Pravda and Tucker is just a puppet for Trump.

So much for populism. Tucker just told everyone he's on Team Autocrat.