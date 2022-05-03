Tucker Carlson: Ukraine War Is Not About Ukraine

On Monday's edition of Tucker Carlson Reports, the Fox News host was furious about U.S. aid going to help Ukraine defend itself, instead claiming Russia's invasion was merely a border issue.

Carlson decided to use the Russian invasion of Ukraine to attack U.S. southern border policy; specifically, over money we're sending to the country being invaded and destroyed by the Putin.

Carlson's rant must have put a smile on Putin's face.

Tuckems raged that the money we are sending isn't forcing Russia to capitulate.

Now comes the Russian propaganda.

"It hasn't bankrupted Putin. It hasn't crippled the Russian economy. Certainly has our economy," Carlson said.

Fox News hasn't bothered looking at any credible news reports to see how Russian economy has been battered since the invasion started.

"According to Tim Ash, senior strategist at BlueBay Asset Management in London. It comes to something like $1.4 trillion of impact on Russia,” Ash said. “That’s a huge amount of money. It’s about $8,000 per head of the Russian population.”

Maybe check out Fortune, "Russia faces its biggest economic collapse since Putin rose to power."

Okay, now comes the kicker that I asked you to guess at the beginning.

Wait a second Carlson did use a supposed news outlet for his monologue, except of course it's The Daily Mail.

"The Daily Mail is reporting a Russian oligarch with close ties to Putin -- he met with the president's son in Moscow several times to discuss, investment," he said.

Hunter!

"Just to restate. This has nothing to do with Ukraine. The war in Ukraine does not have anything to do with Ukraine, the long term fortunes of the country or the health and safety of its people. It has to do with a lot of other things," Carlson speculated.

Maybe Carlson should go to Ukraine, like Speaker Pelosi did, like he did when he went to Hungary and ask the people if this war has nothing to do with them.

An actual Russian asset on American television. Shameful.