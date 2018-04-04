Jason Chaffetz: Whether 'Target' Or 'Subject', Trump Is Not Out Of The Woods

Jason Chaffetz doesn't think anyone at the White House should "breathe a sigh of relief."

JASON CHAFFETZ: No, I think it’s just semantics. Of course the president is still highly involved. Whether he [Mueller] uses the word ‘target’ or not, he [Trump] is not in the clear. I think Paul Manafort is in deep, deep trouble. I think they are going to continue to look at his pattens and his background and go after him. But the president is by no means in the clear.

Then Chaffetz and Mensa almost-ran Brian Kilmeade proceeded to whine about why wasn't Mueller looking at the DNC more and the money trail behind the nefarious DOSSIER, huh?

At this point Fox News Trump-Russia "coverage" is a tossed word salad of dossier-FISA-Hillary with a creamy anti-semitic dressing of Sydney Blumenthal, in the hopes that no one notices that they all pretended for years that Trump would release his tax returns once the "audits" were over.

But her emails.