John McCain Twists Question On EPA Website To Nuclear Power?

John McCain on State of the Union yesterday was asked about the EPA removing most of the information about climate change from their website:

EPA announces its website will be changed to match Trump administration's views on issues like climate change https://t.co/cjxkRQXrCf pic.twitter.com/9r5DKX5Tn4 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 1, 2017

"Well, it concerns me, but I think one of the aspects of it that does concern me is my friends in the environmental community's outright rejection of nuclear power, which is the cleanest that there is. And their refusal to even consider it is something that has been an impediment in moving forward."

Wha?

Look we have got to find a way to make nuclear power safer, simply because there are so many plants already in existence. Scientists (heard of THEM, Senator?) are definitely working on techology that makes meltdowns like those at Fukushima and Chernobyl impossible. And you know who is on the cutting edge of that technology? The Chinese government, who invests many times what we do in research and development. What happens when a US Government agency invests in research and development? Months and months of Sean Hannity screaming about Solyndra.

But I digress. This isn't about nuclear power, even though Republican Senator John McCain threw out a bone to his funders in the nuclear power industry and at the same time IGNORED that the EPA's website is being SCRUBBED by the Trump White House to encourage more climate change denialism because that's what Republicans do.



I commented with a colleague this morning that if we get out of this Trump administration alive, I'm still depressed because it's clear that the Republican Party will totally survive this.

The press will go along completely with Trump being an outlier, and blaming "both sides" for anything bad that happens will continue because the Beltway media is very well paid and would like their tax cuts.

No one at Crooks and Liars will EVER forget that John McCain was complicit in covering up the climate change denialism of the Trump White House. Or all of the other times that Republicans in the Congress and rich people in the media normalized Donald Trump for their own selfish ends. As I said last July:

↓ Story continues below ↓

It's not "Trumpism." It's the Republican Party and the Republican establishment and the Republican voter. They built this. Don't let the beltway media enablers pretend otherwise.