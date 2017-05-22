Karma! Michael Flynn, Mister 'Lock Her Up,' Takes The Fifth

Michael Flynn has a constitutional right against self-incrimination. He has the right to take the Fifth.

I am saying that three times

just in case some Trumper comes over to say I didn't say that. I did. You saw me. Three times.

BREAKING: AP Source: Michael Flynn to decline Senate Intel committee subpoena, invoke 5th Amendment later today. — The Associated Press (@AP) May 22, 2017

It's hard to believe that it was only last September, however, that Trump and his minions were finding HIllary's IT staff guilty on the spot for invoking the same rights Michael Flynn uses today. In the video above, Trump tells the crowd taking the fifth is "like the mob."

Really, Donald?

There are tweets by the dozens declaring all Hillary aides guilty because some nameless IT guys were not interested in being dragged before a committee by Jason Chaffetz. I took a screenshot of this classic:

You remember Jason Chaffetz? The congressman who is leaving next month under the cloud of his own ethics investigation, who just last week told Tucker Carlson he hoped the Democrats wouldn't politicize the special counsel investigation.

And we have a First Amendment right to do a big ol' Karma Dance on the names of Flynn, Trump, and Trump's minions.