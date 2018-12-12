Lock Him Up! Mike Flynn Asks For Probation And Community Service

That's General Michael Flynn, about-to-be-convicted felon, standing tall at the 2016 Republican convention calling for Hillary Clinton to be jailed for the non-crime of putting her emails on what must be the only server on the east coast not to be hacked by Russians. It was a low, ugly, dark moment to see a person who had taken an oath to defend the country stand on a stage and call for the incarceration of a political opponent.

It is over two years later now, and Michael Flynn has pled guilty to the felony of lying to the FBI and is about to be sentenced. Believing himself to still be some kind of patriot and duty-bound cooperator, Flynn has asked the judge in his case to sentence him for the felony of lying to the FBI to a year's probation and 200 hours of community service, which he apparently plans to serve raising money for various charities.

As part of his sentencing memo, Flynn claims Andrew McCabe and Peter Strzok never told him it was a crime for him to lie to them. As if they should ever have to actually tell the former Director of National Intelligence such a thing. Lame excuse aside, Flynn insists he has paid his debt to society (and apparently also Mike Pence), which apparently also includes the debt he owes for taking money to turn an American resident who has been granted asylum over to the Turkish government, and working on a deal with Russia for some nukes in Saudi Arabia, and we really still don't even know what he lied about with regard to all his Russian contacts. We only know he did lie.

For those reasons, I object, Your Honor. But mostly I object to the very idea of this fatuous misogynistic piece of lying trash getting off with one year's probation and some fluffed up "community service."

An appropriate sentence would include at least six months of prison time, just so Mike Effing Flynn can learn exactly how odious it was for him to lead that chant as if it was nothing, nothing at all to put someone behind bars. As for community service? Let him clean toilets at a local homeless shelter. Let him actually learn what it's like to just be a real person and not a toady for Trump and Putin.

↓ Story continues below ↓

The swipe Flynn took at Strzok and McCabe was pretty obvious. Anyone who has the nerve to put that in as a mitigating factor with regard to his sentencing proves he has learned nothing, is still the same ugly, cynical person he was before all of this started. So I seriously do not care if he gave up Vladimir Putin himself. This judge should give Flynn AT LEAST as much time as George Papadopoulis got.

Lock. him. up.

[Sentencing memo here]