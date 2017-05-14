Kellyanne Conway: Anderson Cooper Is 'Probably Sexist -- Definitely Trumpist' For Rolling His Eyes

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway suggested on Sunday that CNN host Anderson Cooper was "probably sexist" when he rolled his eyes during an a recent interview.

While speaking with Fox News'Media Buzz host Howard Kurtz on Sunday, Conway doubled down on an earlier assertion that Cooper was guilty of "sexism" when he rolled his eyes at her for touting President Donald Trump's election victory in Michigan instead of answering a question about the firing of FBI Director James Comey.

"I turned [the question] around as I often do," Conway explained to Kurtz. "And he rolled his eyes, possibly sexist -- definitely, what I call 'Trumpist,' [in] which many people who go on TV are treated like house guests. And then when we go on TV, we're not."

According to Conway, interviewers have a "quest to go viral" when they tell White House staffers that their arguments "make no sense" or say that they "must be lying."

"It really doesn't help democracy," she insisted. "We're faced with people with the feigned pained look; the furrowed brow, the curled lip anytime someone tries to say something, including the president."

"The obsession with every [Trump] tweet and every comment," Conway complained. "And not covering the jobs numbers, not covering the amazing trade deal that we just made with China. It's like, 'Trade deal on beef with China. Yawn.' That's news!"

Actually, it was news a year ago when the Obama administration negotiated it. But despite the Trump administration's desire to take credit for it, there are still many, many details that still need hammering out.