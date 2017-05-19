Foreign Leaders Given Training Memo To Deal With Man-Baby

If you're Italy and you want make sure Trump has good visit, do not to ask him anything more complicated than if he likes the weather and make sure you praise his Electoral College win.

That's what a Powerpoint presentation made by the White House for his first overseas trip discusses.

The NY Times reports: Tips for Leaders Meeting Trump: Keep It Short and Give Him a Win

After four months of interactions between Mr. Trump and his counterparts, foreign officials and their Washington consultants say certain rules have emerged: Keep it short — no 30-minute monologue for a 30-second attention span. Do not assume he knows the history of the country or its major points of contention. Compliment him on his Electoral College victory. Contrast him favorably with President Barack Obama. Do not get hung up on whatever was said during the campaign. Stay in regular touch. Do not go in with a shopping list but bring some sort of deal he can call a victory.

Wow George Bush makes Trump look like Harry Dunne, and that's saying something.

Can you imagine how the media would cover any other president if they exhibited the temperament and behavior that Trump has shown? If a slide show had been made for foreign dignitaries, telling them to keep it simple and blow up Obama's ego, how denigrating would the entire right wing noise machine have been?

They attacked President Obama for actually being too smart.

The bar is set so low for our "King Baby" that the media is already saying if he doesn't cause an international incident on this trip it'll be a success!

On CNN's "Inside Politics," Phil Mattingly states, "I'm struck by the stakes, which are huge, and the bar, which is low. I don't mean that as a critique."

Well, it is a critique, but there's nothing wrong with that. Being honest about Trump's behavior is but a reality check.

Mattingly continued, "When you talk to people in foreign policy establishment, they say. 'Look, if he just kind of sticks to script, if he reads speeches that aren't inflammatory, if he continues his progression away from the campaign rhetoric, that will be a victory,' and that will be very appreciated at each stop."

Small miracles.

"The exhaustion on these trips is not a small thing. I think the president has an energy level that I've never seen before having covered his campaign, but being in a different country, being in a different time zone, meeting after meeting after meeting where any slip could be an international incident is not a small thing. While the bar is low, the opportunities to screw up royally are huge. There is an understanding, in the course of the nine days if he operates at a fine level, it will be a success and that's I think what the administration is kind of looking at," Mattingly said.

To help with that, Rep. Ted Lieu has a PowerPoint for Donald: