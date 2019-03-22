Joe Scarborough Bashes Jared For Using 'Whatsapp' With Foreign Leaders

The MSNBC host of Morning Joe took apart Jared Kushner and Ivanka for using 'private accounts' and their phones with Whatsapp to conduct federal government official business.

The NY Times reported, "The chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee revealed information on Thursday that he said showed Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner used private messaging services for official White House business in a way that may have violated federal records laws."

This has been confirmed by Kushner's own attorney.

Chairman Elijah Cummings is following up on the newest explosive story.

Scarborough said there has been great concern over Kushner's private business affairs that he could be used and shaken down for funding of projects.

No wonder Trump's former COS John Kelly did not want the nepotism team to get security clearances.

Scarborough said, “The big question was, was there malice aforethought, was [Hillary] doing it specifically to hide communications from Americans to get around the regulations, to get around the laws, that the FBI were investigating?”

“We don’t have those questions here. Jared Kushner knew what had happened to Hillary Clinton. There was clearly malice of forethought. He was clearly intentionally hiding communications between himself and the murderer that now runs Saudi Arabia.”

He continued, The murderer and torturer who killed the Washington Post journalist using Whatsapp."

Scarborough then asked, “So Willie -- if the FBI launched an investigation against Hillary Clinton, why in the hell would they not be launching an investigation in this case against Jared Kushner for doing something, I don't know, actually seems far worse?”

Willie Geist said, "It's astounding."