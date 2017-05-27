Mexican Lawyer Markets 'Trump' Toilet Paper

A Guanajuato, Mexico lawyer was looking for a way to soothe his native country's collective frustration and rage towards the newly-installed U.S. leader, Donald Trump. Antonio Battaglia had just about had enough of the labels he associated with his nation and its citizens.

Battaglia looked for a product he could label 'Trump' brand and the most effective choice to not only soothe his anger, but to also help his fellow compatriots was to market Trump Toilet Paper.

Translation of original post via Expansión CNN

From anger spurns creativity. Antonio Battaglia, a Guanajuato lawyer, will sell the toilet paper 'Trump' by the end of the year, while leaving a portion of the proceeds to support migrants and their deported compatriots. The offensive tone used by Donald Trump when referring to Mexicans during his campaign days, heading for the United States presidency, motivated Battaglia, who sought to generate a message to make it clear that Mexicans are not "Bad Men." "It caused me a nuisance and I started looking for a way to do something that had an impact, not in a tone of mockery or bad revenge, but in a positive way," he said in an interview with Expansión. "I tried to register a brand of clothing or footwear, because my family is dedicated to the production of shoes, and there I thought it was a possibility, but the 'Trump' brand was already registered. Then came the idea of ​​producing a toilet paper, a product that was ironic and that remained in the market for a good time, "he explained. The idea of ​​the project is to generate a product at an affordable price, and that a percentage of the profit goes to the support of the migrants, a sector affected by Trump's statements and policies.

I'd say it's a damned effective way to help people and market a product that could clean up the massive increase in bullshit, which has skyrocketed since January 20, 2017.

This story will undoubtedly not escape the attention of thin-skinned Trump. How much do you want to bet that his toilet paper outrage will supersede the real legal troubles the whole Trump crime family faces, at least in his small-minded brain?