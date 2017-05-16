Evil Man Mitch McConnell Wants 'Less Drama' From White House

This is Mitch McConnell's reaction to the sh*tstorm of incompetence and treason coming out of the Trump White House:

"I think we could do with a little less drama from the White House on a lot of things," McConnell said, "So that we could focus on our agenda, which is deregulations, tax reform, repealing and replacing Obamacare."

A. Little. Less. Drama.

I'm sure our intelligence agents overseas are relieved to hear that all Trump is doing with classified intel is "a little drama," Mitch.

And Mitch wants "a little less drama" why? So we can focus on letting polluters do whatever they want, giving tax cuts to billionaires and rent seekers, and take away health insurance from 24 million people. You know, the Republican agenda.

Don't you dare call this Trumpism or pretend that Trump is an outlier. This is the Republican party. And it's largely because of Mitch McConnell.

Who should rot in hell.