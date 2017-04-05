MSNBC Guest Bursts Into Tears During AHCA Segment: 'This Isn't The America I Love!'

BoingBoing co-editor and MSNBC contributor Xeni Jardin checked into Chris Hayes' show Thursday night to discuss the AHCA with Dan Savage and Chris.

Midway through the discussion, Jardin got emotional when Chris Hayes asked her why she is investing so much of herself in a political outcome she wants to see happen.

"It's not a political outcome, it's a human outcome," Jardin countered. "This isn't the American -- America that I love."

"The America that I love cares about my right to life, even though Ii'm 46 years past being a fetus," she went on. "The America that I love loves diversity. It knows that children like Jimmy Kimmel's kid, knows that those babies weren't born into the world with some worthy of death and others worthy of life."

"This isn't robbing Peter to pay Paul," she added tearfully. "This is killing Peter to pay Paul. This isn't America."

I'm sad to say that it is absolutely America, at least until we can get these craven losers knocked out of office. Thank you, Xeni, for saying what we all needed to hear.

We're better than this.