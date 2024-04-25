Trump Sons Playing Key Role In Transition Plans

While the completely unqualified Lara Trump (Eric’s wife) takes over the RNC and turns it into a cult of loyalists, the just as unqualified sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. are trying to do the same with the Trump transition. Please God, may this remain a family dream only.

From Axios:

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump have become key players in the early planning for a second Trump administration's transition team, and would focus on vetting potential officials and staffers for ideology and loyalty, campaign aides and close allies to their father tell Axios. Why it matters: Neither brother would officially run Donald Trump's transition team, but they'd take a lead in making sure government jobs are filled by Republicans aligned with Trump's vision for the party, the sources said.

Donald Trump Jr. (fiancé of Kimberly Guilfoyle) “has said he's not looking to join a second Trump administration, but has been lobbying his father on a variety of issues — including who should be the GOP's vice presidential nominee,” Axios also reported.

In case you need another reason to do everything you can to keep this Mafia-like family of liars and grifters out of the White House and away from any actual transition of presidential power.