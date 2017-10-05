Nicolle Wallace Mops The Floor With Hugh Hewitt

Poor Hugh Hewitt. His future was all laid out. As author of the Hillary hate bio "The Queen: The Epic Ambition of Hillary and the Coming of a Second 'Clinton Era'", Hugh Hewitt was poised to be the go-to guy for the "other side" any time the panel was about President Hillary.

Hugh worked so hard. He was so reliable. He made sure he propped up conspiracy theories, defended James O'Keefe videos, and was a good soldier on Trump as soon as he got the nomination.

Because Hillary was going to win, and Hugh would cash in.

And then Donald Trump won.

So what is a guy like Hugh to do? Go. All. In. For. Donald.

Hugh doesn't think we need to talk at ALL about Russia, Donald Trump, collusion, Sally Yates, campaigns, or anything else except the memo that the assistant attorney general Rod Rosenstein wrote about firing of James Comey. To bring any other context into the discussion, is, in Hewitt's words,

"crossing the streams."

You mean your argument will explode in a hell-shaming fireball, Hugh? Because yeah.

Nicolle Wallace, of all people, is not having it:

NICOLLE WALLACE: Trump gave speeches celebrating what Jim Comey did and now he fired him over it. It's ridiculous and it's laughable..."

HUGH HEWITT: I don't want a special prosecutor.

NICOLLE WALLACE: Well, you're gonna get one! That's what happens next.

There are Krieg lights on the Russia investigation after the firing of Jim Comey. I think those lights start a fire.

As the segment was closing Mika jumped in and mocked Hewitt, "I love you. I think you're flat wrong and possibly even doing Trump's bidding, but that's all. That's just my opinion."