Scarborough Kills Irony: 'How Can Republicans Look At Camera And Lie?'

After watching a clip of Mick Mulvaney telling Bernie Sanders the Republican healthcare act doesn't cut Medicaid, Joe Scarborough went off on a rant. (Which he does a lot these days.)

How can Republicans look into a camera, and lie?"

No, he really said that. Really.

"Don't lie about it. Stop lying about it. We know you're lying about it," he said.

"We're not stupid, and you Republicans in the House have been lying non-stop about what you're not going to cut and who is not going to lose health coverage. We're not dumb. I understand there has been a coarsening of political culture. I understand that Donald Trump lies all the time. and you're thinking he got away with it, right, so you can get away with lying," he said.

"You can't."

And then, (not making this up) Morning Joe hosted very special guest Donald Rumsfeld to tell us all to cut Donald Trump some slack.

In related items, Mock Paper Scissors has a feature they call, "Eiron, the Goddess of Irony, Laughed So Hard She Farted."