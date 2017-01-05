Sean Spicer Confirms White House Considering Destruction Of First Amendment

By John Amato
23 hours ago by John Amato
up

During today's White House press briefing, Sean Spicer told the press corp that the Trump administration is still very interested in changing the libel law protections for the media.

On Sunday, the White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus told ABC's Jonathan Karl that the Trump administration has "looked at" the possibility of changing libel laws to allow them to sue The New York Times.

During Monday's briefing a reporter asked, "Is that a project that is currently being worked on by the council's office - who is pursuing that?"

Spicer replied, "The Chief of Staff made it very clear that is something that is being looked into substantively and then both logistically, how it would happen, but it's nothing new...

"Is the council actually..."

"I'm will not go into..."

Freedom of the press is not a concept the Trump administration admires.

Every day is a day to destroy the 1st amendment.


