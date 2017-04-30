Priebus: White House Has 'Looked At' Curtailing The Free Press

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus told ABC's Jonathan Karl that the Trump administration has "looked at" the possibility of changing libel laws to allow them to sue The New York Times.

Good luck with getting that Constitutional amendment passed Reince. He knows it's going nowhere but that won't stop them from attempting to bully the press at every opportunity for daring to report on this corrupt administration.

Transcript via ABC:

KARL: So I want to move on, before you go, we have a segment coming up with Ann Coulter and Robert Reich. Of course, there's a big controversy at Berkeley over freedom of speech.

I want to ask you about two things the president has said on related issues.

First of all, there was what he said about opening up the libel laws, Tweeting, "The failing "New York Times" has disgraced the media world, gotten me wrong for two solid years. Change the libel laws."

That would require, as I understand it, a constitutional amendment.

Is he really going to pursue that?

Is that something he wants to pursue?

PRIEBUS: I think it's something that we've looked at and how that gets executed or whether that goes anywhere is a different story. But when you have articles out there that have no basis or fact and we're sitting here on 24-7 cable companies writing stories about constant contacts with Russia and all these other matters that (INAUDIBLE)...

KARL: Do you think the president should be...

PRIEBUS: -- no basis at all...

KARL: -- to sue "The New York Times."..

PRIEBUS: I think that...

KARL: -- for stories he doesn't like?

PRIEBUS: Here's what I think. I think that newspapers and news agencies need to be more responsible with how they report the news. I am so tired...

KARL: I don't think anybody would disagree with that. It's about...

PRIEBUS: But everyone...

KARL: -- whether or not the president should have a right to sue them.

PRIEBUS: And I already answered the question. I said this is something that is being looked at. But it's something that as far as how it gets executed, where we go with it, that's another issue. But I think this is a frustration of unnamed sources, of things that the FBI has told me personally...

KARL: Yes.

PRIEBUS: -- is complete BS, written in a newspaper article, in my office, one-on-one, this here is not true.

KARL: And...

PRIEBUS: And guess what?

But it's sitting there on the front page.

So how is it possible?

And what do we have?

Twenty-four seven cable about a story about intelligence that the actual intelligence agency says is not true.

KARL: And then just...

PRIEBUS: But yet we deal with it every day.