The Sick And Twisted Reason Republicans Stick With Trump

This moment at the end of Friday's "All In with Chris Hayes" is worth catching, as The Daily Beast's Michael Daly explains in plain words why the Republican Congress will stick with Trump as long as possible:

CHRIS HAYES: You get unified government once every 25 years, maybe. That's your shot to pass your stuff. and so whatever Donald Trump does and whatever is revealed about him -- MICHAEL DALY, THE DAILY BEAST: Yeah, I think, also: When's the next time they're going to get a shot at Medicaid? There's not many times you get a chance to leave disabled people on the street, so let's get at it! Nevermind Trump and Russia.

And in case you think this Trump budget is unique to the Trump White House, let me clear that up. Here's Grover Norquist at CPAC in 2012.

The Trump Budget is what the Republican Party has wanted for years.