The Sick And Twisted Reason Republicans Stick With Trump

By Frances Langum
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
1 day ago by Frances Langum
up

This moment at the end of Friday's "All In with Chris Hayes" is worth catching, as The Daily Beast's Michael Daly explains in plain words why the Republican Congress will stick with Trump as long as possible:

CHRIS HAYES: You get unified government once every 25 years, maybe. That's your shot to pass your stuff. and so whatever Donald Trump does and whatever is revealed about him --

MICHAEL DALY, THE DAILY BEAST: Yeah, I think, also:

When's the next time they're going to get a shot at Medicaid? There's not many times you get a chance to leave disabled people on the street, so let's get at it! Nevermind Trump and Russia.

And in case you think this Trump budget is unique to the Trump White House, let me clear that up. Here's Grover Norquist at CPAC in 2012.

The Trump Budget is what the Republican Party has wanted for years.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV