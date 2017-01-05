Trump Abruptly Ends Interview After Wiretap Question

The President of the United States, ladies and gentlemen. A guy who thinks he answers to no one when he makes his baseless claims.

An internet troll leads the free world.

Source: New York Times

WASHINGTON — President Trump cut short an interview with the host of “Face the Nation” on CBS after being asked about his unsubstantiated claim that President Barack Obama wiretapped his campaign, saying he was entitled to his own “opinions.”

Mr. Trump, speaking during a prerecorded interview in the Oval Office with John Dickerson that was broadcast on Monday on “CBS This Morning,” grew agitated as the host pressed him on a number of issues, and he reached his breaking point when Mr. Dickerson asked about his bombshell Twitter post from early March describing Mr. Obama as a “sick” man.

“You don’t have to ask me,” the president said, cutting off Mr. Dickerson in midsentence.

“Why not?” the host asked.

“Because I have my own opinions. You can have your own opinions,” Mr. Trump shot back.

With that, Mr. Trump terminated what had been an otherwise genial interview.

“O.K., it’s enough,” the president said.