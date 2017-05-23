Trump Calls Manchester Terrorists 'Evil Losers'

By Susie Madrak
These less-than-powerful remarks were made at a Holocaust remembrance in Jerusalem last night.

Trump condemned those involved in the Manchester terror attack, calling them (wait for it)....“evil losers.”

“The terrorists and extremists and those who give them aid and comfort must be driven out from our society forever,” Trump said. “This wicked ideology must be obliterated.”

“So many young, beautiful innocent people living and enjoying their lives, murdered by evil losers in life.”

(The White House told reporters it was Trump’s idea to use the term “evil losers.” No kidding, no one would ever have figured that out.)

He said he wouldn't call the attackers “monsters,” a term he says they would prefer.

Instead, he called them “losers,” a favorite Trump insult "and one he has directed at comedian Rosie O’Donnell, Cher and others."


