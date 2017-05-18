Trump Doesn't Have The Stamina For A Nine-Day Trip

Donald Trump leaves on his first overseas trip as the so-called president (leaving behind his access to golf courses and chocolate cake and extra ice cream?) tomorrow.

Trump apparently lacks the *stamina* to go on long trips.



Also, the longer he's gone, the more he can screw up. https://t.co/UM52YmhC7E pic.twitter.com/pUZ3yGXw25 — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) May 17, 2017

And here's the analogy of the day from the same article:

“It’s a huge burden on the American psyche to have a president go abroad when a sword of Damocles is hanging over them at home,” said Douglas Brinkley, a professor of history at Rice University and an expert on the presidency. “It turns our president, instead of representing the best of America on the road, into a traveling can of worms.”

Does a traveling can of worms have more stamina than the so-called president? The big money is on "yes."