Trump Doesn't Have The Stamina For A Nine-Day Trip
Donald Trump leaves on his first overseas trip as the so-called president (leaving behind his access to golf courses and chocolate cake and extra ice cream?) tomorrow.
And here's the analogy of the day from the same article:
“It’s a huge burden on the American psyche to have a president go abroad when a sword of Damocles is hanging over them at home,” said Douglas Brinkley, a professor of history at Rice University and an expert on the presidency. “It turns our president, instead of representing the best of America on the road, into a traveling can of worms.”
Does a traveling can of worms have more stamina than the so-called president? The big money is on "yes."
