Trump: Downpayment On Border Wall Included In Budget (It's Not)

After repeatedly bashing the 2017 spending bill, Trump used his bully pulpit to make believe it's a sweet deal for him, he really won, and the budget left him, "with enough money to make a down payment on the border wall."

That's false. Fake news.

Donald took a lot of heat from conservatives over the 2017 spending bill that was just passed.

On yesterday's Fox and Friends, the three co-hosts were very blue over the spending bill, and this morning, they posted this graphic to outline how the budget deal benefited the Democratic party and Americans in general rather than Trump.



You can clearly see they listed no money for Trump's border wall. When F&F admits it, there's nowhere to go, right?

After seeing many news headlines and his pals saying how he lost, Trump took to his trusty Twitter and attacked the very process of how American laws are passed.

either elect more Republican Senators in 2018 or change the rules now to 51%. Our country needs a good "shutdown" in September to fix mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2017

However, he never admits defeat, never apologizes and never takes responsibility, no matter if he has to lie to do it.

While honoring the Air Force football team today at the White House, Trump did his thing.

"We achieved the single largest increase in border security funding in ten years, so we have more money now for the border than we have gotten in ten years. The democrats didn't tell you that. They forgot in their notes, they forgot to tell you that."

He continued, "With enough money to make a down payment on the border wall. I think they will go back and check their papers. This includes swiftly replacing ineffective and failing fencing and walls with an unbreakable barrier, so we are putting up a lot of new walls in certain areas."

Again he said, "We are beginning to build the wall and we will keep out the gang members, criminals, drug and human traffickers that threaten our citizens and that threaten our security."

Again, this is nonsense.

Trump ran on building a U.S. version of the Chinese wall, not fixing up old barricades.

He also ran on Mexico paying for the wall. Remember that lie?

The spin never stops.