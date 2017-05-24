Trump's Budget Is Pulled Out Of Steve Bannon's Butt, But You Knew That

Brian Reidl, former chief economist for Republican Senator Rob Portman,

spoke to Ali Velshi this morning and gave the whole game away:

REIDL: I worked on budgets in the Senate. I've written budgets for presidential campaigns. I think I know what's happening. it all begins with the president's decision not to touch Social Security and Medicare. That's $1.5 trillion in spending that the president is going to let double to $3 trillion in spending over ten years. You also give defense a bump up and can't touch net interest directly. That's 60% of the budget that's not only off the table but it'll nearly double. when you set a target of balancing the budget in ten years, the only thing left to do is to essentially eviscerate the other 40% of the budget. The other 40% consists mainly of Obamacare, Medicaid, other health care programs, domestic discretionary spending and broad anti-poverty programs. I don't think they went in deciding they wanted to target those programs, it's when they made the decision to protect the other spending, they backed themselves into that corner. It's the only way to make the numbers add up. ALI VELSHI: That makes a lot of sense. Brian, thank you for joining me.

No Ali! It makes NO sense because of what Mister Republican "I Know budgets" doesn't mention.

Not mentioned is what the so-called president calls "the largest tax cut in history."

Not mentioned is that the numbers don't "add up" but instead are based on "nothing can go wrong with tax cuts for billionaires" because as Dick Cheney said, "Reagan taught us that deficits don't matter."

Not mentioned is that Mulvaney admits he counted the same two trillion dollars twice in this budget, but that's okay because they were more "conservative" in other areas.

Amazing use of brackets in Axios this morning. pic.twitter.com/L4i5zSULhH — Brendan Duke (@Brendan_Duke) May 24, 2017

Not mentioned is that Mulvaney announced to the press that they made a decision to report the "middle" way on tax cuts and deficits and just assume their massive tax cut would be deficit neutral. No, really. Because "both sides."

Not mentioned is this is not a real budget, but an ideological hellscape from Steve Bannon's "dismantle the adminstrative state" handbook.

And not mentioned is that children have to do without health insurance because the rich want more and Republicans would rather give tax breaks to the rich than do anything else ever in the whole government, the end.