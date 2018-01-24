Steve Mnuchin Is An Idiot But You Knew That

Stephanie Ruhle is a veteran market and economics reporter and she couldn't believe it.

A break with long-standing Treasury secretary protocol, @stevenmnuchin1 pumps the narrative that a weak USD is good for trade... I guess the advantages of being the universal reserve currency doesn’t matter anymore. Is this strategy or recklessness? #davos https://t.co/aFCzlHn8an — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) January 24, 2018

And she was asked on Morning Joe as well to pull her hair out comment on the Treasury Secretary's blabbermouth unusual comment.

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is already making headlines in Davos, telling reporters there that a weaker dollar is better for trade. Joe? JOE SCARBOROUGH: I am so confused. Stephanie Ruhle, let's bring you in. ...Even I know, you don't want your Treasury Secretary to say this, do you, at Davos? STEPHANIE RUHLE: Joe, that is exactly it. It is true, a weaker dollar suits President Trump's 'America First' agenda. But Steve Mnuchin is not a President Trump surrogate doing cable TV. He's lost the advantage of having the US being the world's currency. People in the administration have said this is Steve Nnuchin going rogue, a result of Steve Mnuchin having no advisers, no experience, and a skeletal staff. It will clearly impact the markets and it's a huge break from protocol with Treasury Secretaries before him, not to mention Wilbur Ross being on TV saying we are in a trade war. Maybe Wilbur Ross has been falling asleep in meetings where President Trump says we're not. MIKA: Oh, my god.

The fact that this unprofessional buffoonery is happening on the world stage at Davos just makes it worse.