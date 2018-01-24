Steve Mnuchin Is An Idiot But You Knew That
Stephanie Ruhle is a veteran market and economics reporter and she couldn't believe it.
And she was asked on Morning Joe as well
to pull her hair out comment on the Treasury Secretary's blabbermouth unusual comment.
MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is already making headlines in Davos, telling reporters there that a weaker dollar is better for trade. Joe?
JOE SCARBOROUGH: I am so confused. Stephanie Ruhle, let's bring you in. ...Even I know, you don't want your Treasury Secretary to say this, do you, at Davos?
STEPHANIE RUHLE: Joe, that is exactly it. It is true, a weaker dollar suits President Trump's 'America First' agenda. But Steve Mnuchin is not a President Trump surrogate doing cable TV. He's lost the advantage of having the US being the world's currency. People in the administration have said this is Steve Nnuchin going rogue, a result of Steve Mnuchin having no advisers, no experience, and a skeletal staff. It will clearly impact the markets and it's a huge break from protocol with Treasury Secretaries before him, not to mention Wilbur Ross being on TV saying we are in a trade war. Maybe Wilbur Ross has been falling asleep in meetings where President Trump says we're not.
MIKA: Oh, my god.
The fact that this unprofessional buffoonery is happening on the world stage at Davos just makes it worse.
