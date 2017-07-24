Anthony Scaramucci Is A Pig, But You Knew That

By Frances Langum
So this weekend the new White House Director of Communications, Anthony Scaramucci, let America know what he of the job performance of the new White House Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders:

"Sarah, if you're watching, I love the hair and makeup person on Friday, so I'd like to continue to use the hair and makeup person we're using."

Neither Ali Velshi nor Stephanie Ruhle were impressed.

And just in case you missed this, "Mooch" tweeted about his wife's private parts in 2009. Very specifically.

Turns out that tweet was fake -- and originated with Kevin Smith. But I believed it. Apologies. h/t @Chooglin1.

Mrs. Scaramucci deleted her Twitter account recently.

No wonder Trump likes him. Pigs of a feather flock together.


