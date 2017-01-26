Trump's Nominees Confirm He Lied About Social Security And Medicare Cuts

Donald Trump's campaign pandered to seniors by promising he'd break with Republicans and keep their Medicare and Social Security intact.

Then he won the election.

Then he nominated Representative Tom Price for Health and Human Services. Price wants to cut millions out of Medicare and privatize the whole system, and admitted the cuts in his confirmation hearing under questioning from Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Then he nominated Representative Nick Mulvaney as Director of the Office of Management and Budget. Mulvaney wants to raise the retirement age for Social Security to age 70, among other things. I'm sure handing the whole program off to Wall Street is on the table too, but a Budget Director can only do so much.

Watch both of them say they'll make sure Trump breaks his promises. Promises that cemented his support with the Republican Party's elderly base. Promises that separated him from the rest of the Republican field and likely won the nomination.

These are big promises to break, and we're going to be right there fighting for his promises, even if he isn't.