Trump Admits He Wants To Cut Social Security And Medicare

During his Fox News Town Hall Thursday, Donald admitted that there would be cuts coming to American social safety nets under his watch.

Trump's state-sponsored television station "serious news" hosts Bret Baier and Martha McCallum hosted Trump during the hour, and the question of the federal deficit finally came up.

During the questioning Donald, as usual, bragged about himself and the economy.

Trump: The economy is the best economy we’ve ever had; it’s nothing compared to what it’s going to be when the trade deals kick it.

MacCallum said, "But if you don’t cut something in entitlements, you’ll never really deal with the debt."

Trump: "Oh, we’ll be cutting, but we’ll also have growth like you’ve never had before"

Every move the Trump administration has made, whether its tax cuts for the very wealthy or force the Fed to cut rates, their sycophants' favorite talking point is that even though they raised the federal deficit, the real outcome will be to spur economic growth to unparalleled heights.

Just like the "confidence fairy" myth that conservatives use, pro-growth talking points occupy the same space. If anything, the Trump tax cuts for the rich hindered economic growth.

This morning, Trump tweeted that he was going to protect our social safety nets, reversing what he said a few hours before.

Trump has done this over and over again when he discusses Social Security and Medicare. He claims there will be cuts to these programs and then comes back and says he's protecting it.

Vox writes, "President Donald Trump posted a tweet on Saturday vowing, “We will not be touching your Social Security and Medicare in Fiscal 2021 Budget.” One day later, the Wall Street Journal published a report indicating that Trump is doing exactly that with his budget proposal.

CNBC: Will entitlements ever be on your plate [for cutting]?



TRUMP: "At some point they will be"



CNBC: But you said you wouldn't do that in the past



TRUMP: "We also have assets that we never had" pic.twitter.com/FgZnzYz33l — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 22, 2020

One thing we are sure, Donald Trump cannot be trusted to protect and preserve Social Security and Medicare benefits for Americans.