Tucker Carlson Obsesses Over Penn Station Bathrooms

There is something wildly creepy watching Tucker Carlson sink his teeth into the bathrooms of Penn Station in NYC.

If the O'Reilly crowd thought they were getting the kind of host they're used to, they are very wrong.

Two nights ago Carlson debated New York City Councilman Corey Johnson (D-Hell's Kitchen) because he's trying to get Trump to release his tax returns by passing specific legislation.

Tucker Carlson went on the assault to defend Trump, even though conservatives support every local legislation directly aimed at curbing a woman's right to choose.

Anyway, Councilman Johnson was kind of surprised to be featured here since there was so much important news breaking before our eyes.but Carlson said since he used to live in NY, this story caught his eye.

Tucker said it's fine that he's mad at Trump, but asked, "how about filing in some pot holes and arresting some public urinaters. Seriously!"

Johnson was stunned, "Tucker, this is the first time I've heard a connection between public urination and president Trump's tax returns. First time I ever heard it."

The Councilman explained that his bill is about getting transparency. He asked Carlson if he thought Trump should release his tax returns and he weasely said, "I don't now."

Then the segment got really, really weird.

After telling Tucker that he's troubled that Trump not being held accountable for his actions, Tucker got mental.

Carlson said, "Don't you have a city to run?"

Tucker asked, "Have you been to Penn Station recently? It's like a homeless shelter it, it's disgusting. You give the speeches, I just read one, you said, "Trump is bad," and ignore the guy living under the ATM machine, relieving himself next to --"

Johnson, "Oh, Tucker."

"I'm serious," Carlson said.

He continued, "A dead serious question. Have you been to the men's room at Penn station?"

"I'm asking you a serious question."

Johnson didn't take the bait saying, "Unlike former republican senator Larry Craig, I avoid men's rooms. For me, I am focused on all the issues in my district."

↓ Story continues below ↓

An exasperated Tucker says, "What?" [laughs]

"You're the one that brought up men's rooms, not me. I'm here to talk about Trump's tax returns."

Tucker melted down, "People use the men's room in the train stations, and yours are disgusting! - And now you're complaining about tax returns, are you kidding?"

Johnson replied, "One last thing, we need an independent prosecutor."

Tucker: "First, we need clean men's rooms at Penn station you're the guy in charge of that. Why don't you get on those bathrooms?"

Johnson, "Tucker, we needed an independent counsel to look at what is going on."

Tucker cut off his mic to end the segment and said, "All right, we are out of time. Thanks. I am sorry. The bathrooms are horrible there by the way."

This isn't the first time Tucker has ranted about public men's rooms.