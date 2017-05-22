CBS Freelancer David Leavitt Earns Twitter Worst Person Of The Day Honors

Remember Justine Sacco, the woman who tweeted about she was going to Africa and was scared about AIDS but JUST KIDDING, she wouldn't get it cause she's white. Yeah, she sent that as her flight was taking off...and by the time she landed, a new hashtag had gone viral --> #HasJustineLandedYet.

Oh, she lost her job. In case you were curious, she had worked in public relations. Yup.

So here we are, 2017, and tonight we have a new contender for biggest asshole on Twitter: David Leavitt. Tonight there was an explosion with dozens of reported injuries and deaths at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. The crowd, from photos and videos taken at the scene, appears to be largely kids and teenagers. Horrific scenes of fear and blood and shock.

Obviously, this is not a time to make jokes. Except this shitstain. This is what he tweeted:

MULTIPLE CONFIRMED FATALITIES at Manchester Arena. The last time I listened to Ariana Grande I almost died too. — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) May 22, 2017

followed up with this

Honestly, for over a year I thought an Ariana Grande was something you ordered at Starbucks. — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) May 22, 2017

Twitter was NOT entertained. Rage came fast and furious:

Those are real tweets? Comedy got dark quick---- https://t.co/hFPsw2JRnw — ΞLΞVΞNTH (@3L3V3NTH) May 23, 2017

Donald Trump: I'm the most repugnant person in the world!

David Leavitt: Hold my beer... https://t.co/iL8i8RFrll — Sarah (@thetigersez) May 23, 2017

Hey @David_Leavitt here's hoping your career ends today. People lost their lives, hundreds hurt and you're an ass. pic.twitter.com/dUq2u4iJEs — 📎Lesley-Ann Brandt (@LesleyAnnBrandt) May 23, 2017

.@David_Leavitt might want to update his Twitter profile to say something like ... "ex-freelancer." pic.twitter.com/NawwS6XOTJ — Jamie O'Grady (@JamieOGrady) May 22, 2017

I guess he lives by the Donald Trump mantra of doubling and tripling down when you act like a despicable, rotten to the core, heartless asshole:

Too soon? — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) May 23, 2017

Checked my phone and got this message from Twitter. Try swearing at me now! pic.twitter.com/TbIXnxhusM

↓ Story continues below ↓ — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) May 22, 2017

Hopefully this "freelance writer" at Yahoo, CBS and AXS will be unemployed by tomorrow morning. Oh, and he should lose his Twitter account, too.

UPDATE (Karoli):

He is now apparently sorry. I'll call BS on that right now. We all had the same information at the same time, which was that up to 20 people were dead and scores injured. So this just won't fly.

Sorry 4 offending. Didn't realize the magnitude of the tragedy. I always make stupid jokes about whatevers trending. Condolences 2 families — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) May 23, 2017

He locked and loaded himself into Twitter Celebrity Snark mode without engaging his brain cell first. He was looking for the lulz and forgot his humanity. So no, this excuse just doesn't fly at all.