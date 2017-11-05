Watch Sarah Huckabee Sanders Sell Her Soul To The Devil During The White House Briefing

Every time Sarah Huckabee Sanders opens her mouth an aborted soul flies out to mate with the devil. Today's briefing was no exception.

One of the overriding themes of today's chaos in Trumpland is that every single spokesperson sent out to spin Comey's firing lied to everyone. From Mike Pence to Sarah Huckabee, they all lied. They pretended that Rod Rosenstein's assessment had some weight in the decision, which it did not, by Trump's own admission.

They lied about it not being related to the Russia investigation, despite the fact that it is in fact entirely about the Russia investigation.

During his interview with Lester Holt, he explained, “In fact, when I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story.”

ABC's Jonathan Karl called those lies out during the press briefing today, giving Huckabee Sanders another chance to expel her aborted soul for that mating ritual with the devil.

I'll just leave the transcript here. He hit her on every lie, and she lied right back to each one. In his face. With alacrity.

What a train wreck.

Q Sarah, two parts of the Comey question regarding the interview the President just gave. First of all, isn't it inappropriate for the President of the United States to ask the FBI Director directly if he’s under investigation? MS. SANDERS: No, I don't believe it is.

Well, alrighty then. I mean, if they don't believe it is, then of course it isn't. So Jon Karl goes in for a second try.

Q But one of these conversations the President said happened at a dinner where the FBI Director, according to the President, was asking to stay on as FBI Director. Don't you see how that's a conflict of interest -- the FBI Director is saying he wants to keep his job, and the President is asking whether or not he’s under investigation? MS. SANDERS: I don't see that as a conflict of interest, and neither do the many legal scholars and others that have been commenting on it for the last hour. So, no, I don't see it as an issue.

Legal scholars on Fox News are her sources, apparently. And now the New York Times is reporting that there was a dinner with Trump and Comey where Trump demanded a loyalty pledge from Comey which he did not get.

Karl, sucker for punishment that he is, goes for the third bite at the apple.

Q Different subject related to Comey. I asked you directly yesterday if the President had already decided to fire James Comey when he met with the Deputy Attorney General and Attorney General, and you said, no. Also the Vice President of the United States said directly that the President acted to take the recommendation of the Deputy Attorney General to remove the FBI Director. Sean Spicer said directly, “It was all him,” meaning the Deputy Attorney General. Now we learn from the President directly that he had already decided to fire James Comey. So why were so many people giving answers that just weren’t correct? Were you guys in the dark? Was the Vice President misled again, as happened with Mike Flynn -- MS. SANDERS: I know you’d love to report that we were misled and what it creates -- I let you finish and read off every single one of those statements, so unless you want to trade places, I think it's my turn now. I think it's pretty simple. I hadn’t had a chance to have the conversation directly with the President to say -- I'd had several conversations with him, but I didn’t ask that question directly, “had you already made that decision.” I went off of the information that I had when I answered your question. I've since had the conversation with him, right before I walked on today, and he laid it out very clearly. He had already made that decision. He had been thinking about it for months, which I did say yesterday and have said many times since. And Wednesday I think was the final straw that pushed him. And the recommendation that he got from the Deputy Attorney General just further solidified his decision and, again, I think reaffirmed that he made the right one. Q Was the Vice President in the dark, too? MS. SANDERS: Nobody was “in the dark,” Jonathan. You want to create this false narrative. If you want to talk about contradicting statements and people that were maybe in the dark, how about the Democrats. Let’s read a few of them. You want to talk about them? Here’s what Democrats said not long ago about Comey. Harry Reid said Comey should resign and be investigated by the Senate. Senator Chuck Schumer said, “I don't have confidence in him any longer.” Senator Bernie Sanders said it would not be a bad thing for the American people if Comey resigned. Nancy Pelosi said Comey was not in the right job. Former DNC chair, Debbie Wasserman Shultz said that she thought Comey was no longer able to serve in a neutral and credible way. President Obama’s advisor, Valerie Jarrett, reportedly urged him to fire Comey. Just yesterday, Representative Maxine Waters said that Hillary Clinton would have fired Comey. If you want to talk about people in the dark? Our story is consistent. The President is the only person that can fire the director of the FBI. He serves at the pleasure of the President. The President made the decision. It was the right decision. The people that are in the dark today are the Democrats. They want to come out, they want to talk about all of these -- they love Comey and how great he was. Look at the facts. The facts don't lie. Their statements are all right there. I think it's extremely clear that -- and, frankly, I think it's kind of sad -- in Washington, we finally have something that I think we should have all been able to agree on, and that was that Director Comey shouldn’t have been at the FBI, but the Democrats want to play partisan games. And I think that's the most glaring thing that's being left out of all of your process stories.

It's a wonder her head didn't twist around 360 degrees on her neck while she spewed that pea soup mixture of lies on the heads of those reporters.