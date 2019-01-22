Politics
Trump Blames Mean Ol' Media For Lack Of Press Briefings

The WH press secretary, Sarah Huckabee-Sanders, is MIA when it comes to holding press events and informing the country of what the Trump administration is doing. Trump blames the media because they are mean to her.
By John Amato
1 year ago
Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been holding fewer and fewer press conferences at the White House and Trump finally explained why that's happening.

Poor baby. She can't handle all the lies Trump tells the American people every day, so he's canceling a central part of her job description.

I have been writing for some time how Sarah Sanders and the administration has cut down press briefings to under twenty minutes and has tried to manage the press corps so they can't ask follow-up questions.

The Washington Post fact-check writes: President Trump made 8,158 false or misleading claims in his first two years


Taking a cue from Lady Gaga, maybe Trump should look in the mirror instead of blaming the media.

The amount of whining that goes on with Trump and his people over the press is unparalleled. SAD!

