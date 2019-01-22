Trump Blames Mean Ol' Media For Lack Of Press Briefings

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been holding fewer and fewer press conferences at the White House and Trump finally explained why that's happening.

The reason Sarah Sanders does not go to the “podium” much anymore is that the press covers her so rudely & inaccurately, in particular certain members of the press. I told her not to bother, the word gets out anyway! Most will never cover us fairly & hence, the term, Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2019

Poor baby. She can't handle all the lies Trump tells the American people every day, so he's canceling a central part of her job description.

I have been writing for some time how Sarah Sanders and the administration has cut down press briefings to under twenty minutes and has tried to manage the press corps so they can't ask follow-up questions.

@PressSec pressers are getting shorter and shorter. — JohnAmato (@JohnAmato) June 12, 2017

@PressSec spent around seventeen minutes on her WH briefing. If she actually held a real briefing these questions and many others would have been Asked. https://t.co/5Jt9pYa6k6 — JohnAmato (@JohnAmato) August 22, 2018

Under Bush, WH briefings averaged over thirty minutes.

Under Obama they averaged about an hour.

Today's lasted about 17 minutes and Sarah's been under 20 minutes for a long time.https://t.co/cCUAEEK9c5 https://t.co/s8bZUkdCMM — JohnAmato (@JohnAmato) August 23, 2018

@PressSec rarely goes longer than 19 minutes per WH press briefing. As a symbol of unity would the press corp revolt by picking one reporter and let that person ask all the questions? @Acosta @johnrobertsFox @HallieJackson @AprilDRyan @jayrosen_nyu @HowardKurtz https://t.co/2IBW5pvkBu — JohnAmato (@JohnAmato) November 19, 2018

@PressSec answered only 14 minutes of questions during her WH press briefing. They are getting shorter and shorter. — JohnAmato (@JohnAmato) November 27, 2018

@PressSec press holds a WH press briefing that lasted about 13 minutes today, a new low most probably in the wake of a possible govt shutdown and the Mike Flynn's day in court this is unacceptable. — JohnAmato (@JohnAmato) December 18, 2018

The Washington Post fact-check writes: President Trump made 8,158 false or misleading claims in his first two years

↓ Story continues below ↓

Taking a cue from Lady Gaga, maybe Trump should look in the mirror instead of blaming the media.

The amount of whining that goes on with Trump and his people over the press is unparalleled. SAD!