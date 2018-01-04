What Is The White House Hiding? Trump Appears Via Video At White House

What the hell?

Donald Trump appeared at Sarah Huckabee-Sanders press briefing by video. He didn't look at the camera or appear at all engaged with the audience. He was reading an "I am terrific look at the tax cuts doing great things for the economy" propaganda piece, thanking companies like Boeing and CVS for using their tax cuts to boost wages and hire workers.

Boeing is increasing training to keep the government contracts rolling in and particularly to remain competitive with foreign competitors Airbus and Bombardier. CVS wants to merge with insurance giant Aetna, as well as open urgent healthcare centers in their stores, largely because of Obamacare.

But why is Trump appearing via video screen? Isn't he right down the hall?

Obama didn't have a problem dropping in on press briefings.

This Trump thing reminds me of Woody Allen's Sleeper, where "Dear Leader" is actually dead except for his nose, and they are trying to clone him to keep the dystopian leader in power.

This so-called Republican White House gets stranger by the day. It's got to end, and soon.

Why can't McConnell and Ryan LEAD? Nevermind.