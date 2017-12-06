Appellate Court Panel Unanimously Rules Muslim Ban 'Violated The Law'
A three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has unanimously ruled against the Trump-Sessions Islamophobic Muslim Travel ban, saying that it "violated the law."
The lawyer challenging the ban, former Obama administration lawyer Neal Katyal, said that it was a "total victory" in a series of tweets.
While the court did lift the stay on one portion of the ban that allows for self-reflection on the part of the White House to review their vetting procedures, all other parts remain in place.
“In suspending the entry of more than 180 million nationals from six countries, suspending the entry of all refugees, and reducing the cap on the admission of refugees from 110,000 to 50,000 for the 2017 fiscal year,” the ruling stated, “the President did not meet the essential precondition to exercising his delegated authority: The President must make a sufficient finding that the entry of these classes of people would be ‘detrimental to the interests of the United States.’”
The 9th Circuit, which decides federal cases for nine Western states, also said that Trump’s order violated a provision of immigration law that bars nationality-based discrimination.
