Appellate Court Panel Unanimously Rules Muslim Ban 'Violated The Law'

A three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has unanimously ruled against the Trump-Sessions Islamophobic Muslim Travel ban, saying that it "violated the law."

The lawyer challenging the ban, former Obama administration lawyer Neal Katyal, said that it was a "total victory" in a series of tweets.

Thread. #HawaiivsTrump is a complete win. EO provisions on travel ban and refugee ban are struck down. The only thing the govt won is 1/ — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) June 12, 2017

something we never fought, that the govt can have inward-facing study, so long as its not part of a muslim ban. The Ct realized the 2/ — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) June 12, 2017

President violated immig laws&saw no need to even reach the constitutional Qs (like 4th cir.)This is what Hawaii has been saying all along 3 — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) June 12, 2017

While the court did lift the stay on one portion of the ban that allows for self-reflection on the part of the White House to review their vetting procedures, all other parts remain in place.