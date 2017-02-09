9th Circuit Rules Against Trump's Muslim Ban

In a 28-page ruling, the 3-judge panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the temporary restraining order which stopped the Trump administration from banning people with legally issued visas and green cards from entering the country.

This is a blow to the Trump administration, who insisted the ban was a "travel ban" and not a Muslim ban, intended to enhance national security by keeping out 4-month old babies in need of heart surgery and grandparents from being united with grandchildren.

Trump immediately tweeted this:

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

Ari Melber observed just that Trump has already gone to court and lost, so that's more or less a tantrum, which is to be expected.

Update: The Washington Attorney General has responded: