Winter Donation Drive

We're in our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit and need you now more than ever. Can you spare $20 for 2020? If so, then please donate today and read more about why we need your help.

Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Court Rules ACA Mandate Unconstitutional, Whiffs On Killing It Altogether

Because Republicans just cannot help but work overtime to make sure folks die, and die quickly.
By Karoli Kuns
Court Rules ACA Mandate Unconstitutional, Whiffs On Killing It Altogether

Today, as Donald Trump is on the verge of being impeached, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the shreds of the individual mandate as gutted by House Republicans in 2017 is unconstitutional. This was expected. What was not expected was their refusal to rule on whether the murder of the mandate killed the entire law.

It was supposed to play out this way: Judge Reed O'Connor struck down the mandate, setting it up for the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals to negate the entire law under the severability clause which says that if one provision is struck down, all provisions are struck down.

Instead of ruling, the 5th Circuit said, that yes, the mandate as gutted is indeed unconstitutional but it's up to Judge O'Connor to revisit his ruling that the entire law must be struck down.

Vox explains:

But speculation is unnecessary here because Congress already answered that question. Lawmakers spent months debating how much of the Affordable Care Act to repeal. Ultimately, they only had enough votes to repeal one provision — the individual mandate. So we know that Congress would have enacted a law that eliminated the individual mandate and keeps the rest of the law because Congress enacted a law that eliminated the individual mandate and kept the rest of the law.

The Supreme Court, moreover, requires courts to apply an extraordinarily strong presumption against striking additional provisions of a law. As Justice Samuel Alito explained in the Court’s opinion in Murphy v. National Collegiate Athletic Association, “in order for other . . . provisions to fall, it must be ‘evident that [Congress] would not have enacted those provisions which are within its power, independently of [those] which [are] not.’”

The correct analysis, in other words, would be for the Fifth Circuit to uphold every provision of the Affordable Care Act that actually does anything at all. Instead, it punts the severability question back down to Judge O’Connor.

There is no question in my mind that O'Connor will immediately rule to strike down the entire law, and the Federalist Society will reward him handsomely. If we don't stop Trump from reshaping the courts by booting him from office in the 2020 election, they will succeed in destroying the ACA and possibly pulling Medicare down at the same time. That is, after all, the goal of the Republican crime syndicate.


Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.