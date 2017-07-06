Bipartisan! Kansas Legislature Overrides Brownback's Tax Cuts

Kansas Governor Sam Brownback pushed through a permanent tax cut for the rich in 2012.

But after five years of massive deficits and a destroyed state economy, Brownback's policy turned out so bad even many Kansas Republicans voted to over-ride his veto of a tax increase.

The video above shows Brownback whining about the veto override.

The long Kansas experiment in "tax cuts somehow magically raising revenue" is over. And that statewide implementation of voodoo economics was Sam Brownback's signature legislative "accomplishment." The Kansas City Star has three quotes from Kansas legislators. The Republicans noted personal respect for Brownback but no agreement with him on continuing to destroy the state's economy for a conservative fantasy:

“Respect to me does not mean blind agreement,” said Senate Vice President Jeff Longbine, an Emporia Republican.

“He still believes in this,” Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, an Overland Park Republican, said about Brownback and the tax cuts. “That’s OK. I don’t.”

And the Democrat?

“I think the governor has made himself irrelevant,” said House Minority Leader Jim Ward.

Well, not too irrelevant. After the veto override, Brownback signed another abortion bill, yes, passed by the Kansas legislature, requiring women to receive information, printed in black, 12-point Times New Roman font, about the procedure and the doctor performing it before an abortion may be performed.

The abortion font size bill!

And the State's Planned Parenthood called Republicans out.

Friday reminder @ #ksleg: You constituents won't forget that you passed a bill on abortion provider font sizes before you funded schools. — PP Great Plains KS (@PPGreatPlainsKS) June 2, 2017

See you in court, Sam!