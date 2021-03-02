How Will Kansas Use Covid Dollars? Tax Cuts For Billionaires

If you’ve been listening to House Republicans (aka the Coup Klux Klan), you might be thinking that the $1.9T Amero Trump-Virus Relief Bill is a sneaky bill to bail out Blue States and those nefarious Anarchist Jurisdictions like Seattle.

How do Kansas lawmakers plan to pay for a $500 million tax cut? With federal tax dollars “Early Saturday morning, Kansas’ three Republican U.S. House members voted against the massive Biden administration pandemic relief package that will send an estimated $1.6 billion to the state. “Rep. Jake LaTurner, who represents the Topeka area, ripped the measure earlier this month as a “liberal state bailout.” Freshman GOP Sen. Roger Marshall is one of the $1.9 trillion bill’s most outspoken critics in the Senate, which will now take it up.”

So how are the Dawg-fearing, family-values Red States planning on spending those lovely federal dollars coming their way?

Fire-up the ol’ hypocrisy generator:

Their GOP counterparts in the Kansas Legislature? They’ve effectively spent much of it already.

¡GASP! You mean… a BAILOUT?!

“…Republican lawmakers are eyeing the relief dollars to fund $500 million in tax cuts, heavily targeted to multinational corporations and wealthy and retired Kansans. “

Because if there’s one thing Kansas figured out from Gov. Brownback: tax cuts pay for themselves.

Republished from Mock Paper Scissors