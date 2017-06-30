C&L's Friday Night Drive In: High School Caesar

By Dale Merrill
Matt is a negleted rich kid who thinks he's really BMOC at his high school. He bullies everyone, lies, cheats and even rigs the student council election to guarantee he wins.

Matt has a group of flunkies that think he's supercool. They rough up and extort any fellow teenager he asks them too. No one else thinks Matt is cool at all. When Matt is challenged to a drag race, no one hides that they've had enough of his tyranny.

(This article originally appeared on my Tumblr page More Transistors Smashed. You can find much more random bits of junk culture there.)


