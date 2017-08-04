C&L's Friday Night Drive In: Zachariah

My last few posts in the music club had a bit of a twang to them. That's spills over into our Friday Night Drive In feature this evening.

Billed as "The First Electric Western" and script written by members of the Firesign Theater, Zachariah is best described as Hermann Hesse's Siddhartha with a lot of guitars and a very feathery doubled dosed in conditioner haired Don Johnson along with John Rubenstein a old west gunslingers.

The "electric" part of the film is courtesy of music by the The James Gang (who's appearence in the film is quite rocking and trippy), Elvin Bishop and The New York Rock n Roll Ensemble as well as Country Joe & the Fish in their role of the outlaw gang The Crackers and John Coltrane's drummer from 1960-66, Elvin Jones, playing an incredible solo and then meeting a certain fate.

During a re-release run to drive in theaters and midnight movies, radio dj's would often mention that the film as not only an "electric western" but the first marijuana western as well.