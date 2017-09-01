C&L's Friday Night Drive In: Rock 'N' Roll High School

Well, it's Labor Day weekend. For many, it marks the end of summer in their minds. Places like ice cream shops and kayak rental stands start to shutter their doors and post signs "see you in the spring."

When I was young, there were four drive in theaters within a reasonable drive from where I lived. Most of them started buttoning up and closing shop following Labor Day weekend. Only one stayed open through the winter (they offered the option of in car heaters to keep patrons happy.) 1986 was the last year that one was opened for business (it was also the last of the two remaining ones in our area. The last one standing still remains in business but that's another story for another time) The final film they showed on their screen was during a Labor Day weekend and was one that was originally released seven years earlier.

That film was Rock-n-Roll High School.

Yes, I was there for that final show (and no, I didn't snag a speaker as a souvenir though I was encouraged by the friends I was with to do so.) I figured it would be apropos to close out the 2017 Friday Night Drive In series here with it.