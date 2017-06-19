C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Craig Brown Band

By Dale Merrill
Plenty of people in Detroit know Craig Brown for different reasons. For some it's the stiff drinks he serves up. Others it's a conversation about his mustache. Mostly though it is for his guitar playing skills.

Craig was an integral part of the weirded out punk rock that the band the Terrible Twos made but the guy has always been a honky-tonker at heart. On the debut album that bears his name, The Lucky Ones Forget, Craig and the band show they know their way around making some really good weed hazed country music.

What are you listening to tonight?


The Lucky Ones Forget
Artist: Craig Brown Band
(As of 06/19/17 08:16 am details)

