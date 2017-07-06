Dan Coats To McCain: 'Printed In Wapo Doesn't Mean Declassified'

First, an evergreen tweet about John McCain:

Time for John McCain to be deeply troubled and do less than zero about it. — Schooley (@Rschooley) June 5, 2017

Just because it's printed in the Washington Post, that doesn't mean it's been declassified?

McCain calls that "Orwellian," then they engage in tut tut Chardonnay party conversation about the Washington Post and days in the Senate.

MCCAIN: Obviously, if it's true, that the President of the United States was trying to get the Director of National Intelligence and others to abandon an investigation into Russian involvement, it's pretty serious. I understand the position that you're in because it is classified information and yet, here it is on this morning's "Washington Post" in some detail. I'm sure you've read it. So I guess if I understand you right, Director Coats, is that in a closed session, you are more than ready to discuss this situation. Is that correct? COATES: I would hope we'd have the opportunity to do that. MCCAIN: Well, I hope we can provide you with that opportunity. You know, it just shows what kind of an Orwellian existence that we live in.

Except that if Trump did obstruct justice and ask intelligence agencies to stop investigating Michael Flynn, that's not classified. Duh!

Watch the eyebrows --