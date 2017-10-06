David Corn: Press Should 'Walk Out Of The Room' If Trump Won't Answer Tape Questions

During a discussion on AMJoy about Comey's testimony and Trump's refusal to say whether tapes of the conversation exist, David Corn is direct.

"Figuring out why he says what he says at any point in time is a bum's game," Corn said.

"It's really hard to ascertain what he's suggesting, particularly in this regard. if there are tapes, that's a presidential record. Those tapes can't be destroyed. They have to be handed over to archive. There's a law that governs handling of tapes since the Nixon days. So he should be telling the archive, the archive should be asking if there are tapes.

"There's absolutely no reason you can come up with why he wouldn't say -- every time Donald Trump says, you know, I'll get back to this, I'll tell you. in two weeks, I'll have new information about the hacking, he said in January, that will change everything. He didn't. He doesn't. He says this stuff all the time. always two weeks.

"In two weeks i'm going to do this, bill is going to be written, whatever. He's playing a game, a tease. It's what you do in cable news, you know that, Joy. Reality TV, keep them interested, tease, tease, tease. So i think the White House press corps, they have asked about this.

"They should demand to know whether there are tapes or not, they should walk out of the room if they don't get an answer."