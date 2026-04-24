'Why Did You Lie?' Lutnick Won't Answer Questions About Jeffrey Epstein

During today's hearing before a House Appropriations subcommittee on President Trump's 2027 budget request, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick refused to answer or engage in any dialog about his Epstein relationship after lying to the New York Post.

Rep. Madeleine Dean demanded Lutnick answer questions about Epstein, but the motor-mouthing Trump mouthpiece on the economy suddenly clammed up, and in no uncertain terms took the 5th.

DEAN: Let's start with your relationship with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

On October, in October, you told the New York Post with colorful narration that the last time you saw Jeffrey Epstein was in 2005, when you took a tour of his house, which happened to be right next door to yours.

You claim you and your wife were so grossed out by this disgusting person, you swore you would never go back.

But when the Epstein files came out, it turned out that was a lie. You were forced to admit that you had visited Epstein's private island in 2012, four years after Epstein pled guilty soliciting a minor for prostitution and was labeled a sex offender. You brought along your wife, your kids, your nannies, to the predator's island, incredibly poor judgment.

But that even wasn't the whole truth. It turns out that five days after visiting his island, you and Epstein signed a business deal together.

As co-investors in a digital advertising company, Adfin, an email showed you stayed in touch with Epstein about this deal as late as 2018.

Secretary Lutnick, why did you lie to the New York Post about your relationship with Jeffrey Epstein?

LUTNICK: Oh, I did hear that.

DEAN: Please don't repeat your gracious offer to speak behind closed doors, not under oath, without the ability of this committee to question you.

The American people want to know, why did you lie about your relationship with Epstein?

LUTNICK: The House Oversight Committee and I have agreed that we will spend the time together.

DEAN: Reclaiming my time, I do not accept that answer. We've heard that one. We are our own committee. We have our own reason to test your credibility and veracity.

Please answer the question. Why did you lie to the Post?

LUTNICK: I have voluntarily agreed to spend the time and talk about it.



DEAN: I reclaim the time. Let the record reflect. You're dodging the question. The cover-up continues.