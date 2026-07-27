Can Jimothy Save The World?

I'm sure you've heard the name Jimothy somewhere and probably weren't sure what the heck that meant.

John Oliver did a fun segment on him Sunday.

HAPP Story: "Meet Jimothy, the viral Seattle raccoon with short spine syndrome who is winning hearts around the world. Despite being small and clumsy as a baby, Jimothy was never left behind. His mother and siblings patiently protected him, helped him avoid falls, and even carried him when needed. Now fully grown, this round little raccoon is still thriving in the Ballard neighborhood, proving just how powerful family love and support can be."

Open thread.